Kelowna needs to include more Indigenous references in naming policy: city staff report

Photo: Colin Dacre

The City of Kelowna needs to do a better job of acknowledging the its Indigenous heritage when it comes to the naming of new city facilities.

That's the crux of a report on the city's naming policies that city council will review Monday.

The series of policies which covers the naming of new facilities, parks and streets were last updated between one and three decades ago.

"The city's current naming policies refer to the prioritization of settler and pioneer names for civic assets or acclaimed residents," community communications manager Christine Matte writes in her report for council.

She pointed to an excerpt from the official community plan under community histories that blends together both sylix and settler perspectives on the history of our lands and the development of our city.

"It is contemplated that an updated, modernized naming policy would benefit from input from sylix/Okanagan people which is currently not a consideration.

"This form of new strategic direction will help ensure the city's naming policy is aligned with current social, historical and political contexts and enhance the way be build and animate our community today.

"Naming should continue to be an important part of the celebration and pride that we generate when we open new facilities, parks and public spaces for all of our residents."

Several community across B.C. and Alberta have made changes to their policies over the past five to seven years which focused on diversity and inclusion, reconciliation, wayfinding and sponsorship among other things.

These include the acknowledgement of Indigenous culture and traditions as well as the diverse past, present and growing cultural communities and histories.

Residents recently suggested a redeveloped north end and Tolko mill site preserve and commemorate the rich history of that area, beginning with the sylix/Okanagan culture.