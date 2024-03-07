BNA and Third Space Charity to host Pins for Purpose fundraiser in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

BNA Brewery in Kelowna is doing what they can to raise money and awareness for mental health services.

Teaming up with Third Space Charity, an organization that is all about building capacity and supporting community for young adults, the two groups have created a fundraising event called Pins for Purpose.

Taking place at the BNA bowling alley on March 25, Kelowna community members are encouraged to book a lane, bring some friends and help support an important cause by chucking some bowling balls in 10-pin bowling.

"All proceeds from lane bookings at BNA Bowl will be donated towards the accessible counselling services Third Space Charity provides for young adults in our community," said BNA on their Facebook page.

For $45 an hour, interested bowlers can head to the Trellis website to book a lane ahead of the big day.

Space is limited, and lanes will be given out on a first to reserve basis.