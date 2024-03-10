UBCO study finds 85 per cent reduction in pathogens when accounting for airflow dynamics

Photo: UBCO

New research from the University of British Columbia Okanagan might help explain why some people catch colds and others do not.

Turns out that where they are sitting inside might explain why some folks never catch the office or school cold.

Researchers used a working UBCO classroom as their test lab, and the team found that accounting for airflow dynamics reduced pathogens in the classroom by 85 per cent.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the advice was often just to increase ventilation to the maximum,” says Mojtaba Zabihi, a doctoral student in mechanical engineering and a lead researcher in the UBC Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster.

“But the new findings show that understanding the airflow pattern is as important, as the amount of air changed per hour. This insight could potentially lead to safer buildings and significant energy savings.”

Researchers studied airflow in the classroom to understand its influence on pathogen dispersion. They were looking at how what's in the room, like desk arrangement and air vent placement, might help improve indoor air quality.

“Our research demonstrates that an under-floor air distribution concept combined with a ceiling-distributed exhaust system, which generates local and vertically stretched airflow patterns, can significantly reduce airborne pathogens in classrooms by up to 85 per cent,” Zabihi says.

“If building ventilation systems are designed with disease prevention in mind, it could be a critical tool in maintaining our health.”

The research findings were published in the journal Building Simulation as their March cover story.