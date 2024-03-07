Teen gets dad's car impounded for excessive speeding on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Photo: Colin Dacre

A teen recently got his dad’s vehicle impounded for excessive speeding on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

In a news release, RCMP say an officer on patrol on Feb. 29 on the highway south of Lake Country was passed by a speeding car.

“As the officer was catching up the speed of the vehicle that passed was found to be in the range of 150 to 155 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone,” RCMP said.

The vehicle was pulled over and the 19-year-old driver was issued a violation ticket of $483. His father’s car was impounded for a week.

“The driver, or his father, will also be responsible for the tow and all impound fees,” RCMP said.