Realtor seeing 'steady growth' in winery, vineyard owners wishing to sell, 'downward pressure' on prices

The catastrophic impacts of extreme cold temperatures in January are putting downward pressure on prices for vineyards and wineries in the Okanagan-Similkameen.

Paul Graydon with OK Wine Guys, is a realtor who specializes in vineyards. He’s also a former winery owner who knows how tough it can be to survive in a business that's at the whim of Mother Nature.

“It’s really sad to observe the B.C. industry suffering,” says Graydon.

He sold Saxon Winery in Peachland in 2021. Since then, extreme cold, heat and forest fires have had a significant impact on winery yields. Graydon says they were already struggling due to a big drop in visitor numbers during the pandemic.

He notes that there are currently about 30 vineyards and 18 wineries for sale in the Southern Interior, and the listings are growing.

“Steady growth in wineries wishing to sell, vineyard owners wishing to sell. And not least because of the winter damage,” said Graydon. “It’s affected the productivity of a lots of vineyards right around the area. Oliver, Kelowna, East Kelowna, the whole valley’s been badly affected, Similkameen, Osoyoos.

“A lot of owners are saying that’s it, I’m done,” he adds.

He says others are riding out the storm, but it depends on the unique circumstances of each winery or vineyard. Unfortunately buyers are few and far between. While OK Wine Guys is currently engaged with several buyers, accessing investment dollars is challenging.

“Definitely not easy to find capital to invest in wineries and vineyards at the moment. It’s very tough because of the news headlines going out every day, every week,” says Graydon.

“Typical lenders and investors are saying hang on, I’m not sure about this. Lets re-look at this with a fine comb, let’s go through this. Maybe they still invest, maybe they still lend but it’s not easy to find money to purchase.”

He says that is putting downward pressure on prices and some owners may be overvaluing their property.

“The damage in the valley has affected certain areas much worse than others. And those area, typically, are the ones where they would perhaps like to sell.”

The listings on OK Wine Guys include several properties in the South Okanagan, but also vineyards and wineries in the Similkameen, North Okanagan, Kelowna and Arrow Lakes. Asking prices vary widely, from as little as $848,000 for a property in Edgewood, to upwards of $17 million for a 40-acre property in the Central Okanagan that’s available for the first time in three generations.