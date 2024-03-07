Lake Country RCMP warn public of door-to-door scammers

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Lake Country are warning residents about door-to-door scammers operating in the community.

“Whether you own a residence or a business, you could be a target,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.

RCMP say multiple people in Lake Country and neighbouring communities have been approached by a business where the suspect provides a quote at a reduced rate.

The homeowner agrees, providing a portion of the money up front. The fraudster then does not complete the job and goes on to another victim.

“Once a contract has been agreed upon, this often becomes a civil issue and may not be a criminal one,” said Birtwistle.

“This leaves the home or business owner to take civil action against someone they don’t know and a company that truly doesn’t exist.”

Police are urging residents to exercise caution when providing payment before a contract is fulfilled. RCMP say uninvited businesses that operate door-to-door are required to provide contracts for their services and products and those contracts are regulated by Consumer Protection BC.

RCMP say scammers are also operating in the community via phone and email. You should never feel pressured to make a payment of any kind.

“Reputable companies and individuals will call back, allowing you to be confident in your decisions,” Birtwistle continued.

More resources can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.