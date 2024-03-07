Waterfront properties to be designated future parks in proposed north end plan

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has unveiled a plan to ensure more park space around Manhattan Beach and a continuous waterfront connection between City Park and Knox Mountain.

However, it could take years, or decades for the plan to be fully built out.

City council will be brought up to speed on the plan Monday which would see several properties along Manhattan Beach given a park future land use within the 2040 Official Community Plan.

The city would, over time look to acquire the properties as the opportunity to do so arises based on "fair market value."

Owners will not be obligated to sell and since zoning does not change, are free to redevelop under existing zoning rules or sell to another private owner.

More parks and waterfront access

The plan brought forward by staff builds on feedback obtained through several public engagements in which residents overwhelmingly supported the inclusion of more waterfront park space and beach access within the north end and mill redevelopment plans.

The plan being brought forward would provide access to the north end of Manhattan Beach, described as a "stable, sandy, southwest-facing beach."

"South Manhattan Beach Park would create the new Kelowna destination terminus to the Okanagan Rail Trail," the report states.

"A pedestrian bridge across Brandt's Creek and trail will form a connection to Rotary Marsh and continue to the string of downtown waterfront parks beyond."

At the present time, staff say one property in the area holds a future land use designation as future park. This plan would add six more to that number along with three properties the city currently owns.

"These properties enjoy the same stable sandy beach and southwest aspect as the additional properties to the north," the report continues.

"Together, these two parks will add two unparalleled beach park experiences to Kelowna's 'Sapphire Necklace' of waterfront parks."

Staff indicate the plan will take into account public safety concerns through park design and protect sensitive environmental areas including Rotary Marsh.

The report concludes the plan offers a prime opportunity for "legacy planning" in the area of increased waterfront park, beach access and park connectivity in a beautiful, but previously inaccessible area on the city's waterfront.

"The city's protocols and procedures will ensure this legacy planning is achieved in a way that is lawful, transparent and fair to all...is well-designed to ensure public safety and is respectful of the environment and ecology.