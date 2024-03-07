Kelowna man guilty of defrauding ailing uncle of $700k in Edmonton

Photo: Google Street View

A Kelowna man pleaded guilty this week to defrauding his elderly uncle out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Monday, 61-year-old John Kevin Letun pleaded guilty to one criminal charge of fraud over $5,000 in Edmonton’s Court of King’s Bench, according to reporting by the Edmonton Journal.

Letun had been given power of attorney for his uncle William Letun, who began suffering from a degenerative condition that left him unable to handle his own finances. John Letun gained control of his uncle's finances in 2011, and later moved William into a long-term are facility.

But John Letun began using his uncle's funds a month after he gained power of attorney, paying a utility bill for his Kelowna home with William's money on Dec. 28, 2011.

According to an agreed statement of facts, signed by Letun, he “engage[d] in over 600 transactions to fraudulently enrich himself and his family to the detriment of the complainant,” between late 2011 and April 2016.

In pleading guilty, Letun admitted to defrauding his uncle of more than $700,000.

He used the money to top up his own chequing account, pay off his and his wife's credit cards, pay his property taxes, utility bills and cellphone bills and pay for vehicles and post-secondary tuition for his children.

Before his death in April 2019, William Letun was living at CapitalCare Dickinsfield long-term care home. But in May 2015, the care home found there were insufficient funds in William's account when they tried to withdraw rent.

The home referred the matter to the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee and John Letun's power of attorney was eventually terminated.

The Edmonton Journal reports that the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee took civil action against John Letun on behalf of William, and were awarded $1.7 million.

The criminal charge was laid in late 2021.

John Letun will face sentencing on the charge at a later date.

According to a LinkedIn profile, a J. Kevin Letun in Kelowna is the CEO of a cannabis company and a green energy company.