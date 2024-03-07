Ty Hurley will be recognized at weekend gala for efforts to save a man from drowning

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

While Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Hurley is with his teammates in Kamloops Saturday his heroic exploits in saving a life will be lauded during a gala in Vancouver.

Hurley will be one of more than a dozen people who will be honoured for their lifesaving heroics at the Lifesaving Society B.C. and Yukon Branch gala at Vancouver's Fairmont Hotel Saturday afternoon.

Events for Hurley began unfolding on the evening of Dec. 7 as the team embarked on its pre-Christmas prairie road trip.

"We were on our road trip to Regina and we stopped at the halfway point in Strathmore, AB," recalls Hurley.

"A few of us after dinner were going to go in to the hot tub. I saw the guy in the pool struggling so decided to go in the pool to see what was going on. At that point he had gone under the water for some time and he wasn't coming up.

"I pulled him out by his shoulders and administered CPR. I did chest compression and after a little while he started breathing again."

Hurley credits a lifesaving course he took four or five years ago with giving him the tools to do what had to be done.

"If I didn't take the course I definitely wouldn't have done that," he said.

"I already didn't have much confidence doing that but I would have had zero and wouldn't have known what to do at all if I hadn't taken the course and he may not have lived."

Hurley is a bit uncomfortable with all the attention his heroics have brought and certainly wasn't expecting to be honoured for what he did instinctively.

"I was in shock the whole time and after I felt really weird because you don't come across those kinds of situations very often in your life. I'm happy the outcome was positive."

As for being a hero, Hurley isn't sure, saying he just did the right thing in the situation.

While he won't be at Saturday's gala, Hurley says he knows what he would say if he were.

"You don't know what situations you are going to come across. Always be ready for whatever faces you. Act in the moment, be present and do what you can when you can."

Hurley says he hasn't seen or spoken with the man since that night.