Two Central Okanagan regional parks may not reopen in 2024 due to wildfire damage

Photo: Cindy White Rose Valley Regional Park could remained closed for most of 2024 after being damaged in last summer's McDougall Creek wildfire.

Two regional parks in the Central Okanagan might not reopen this year, or may only partially reopen late in the season.

Last summer’s Grouse Complex wildfires, including the McDougall Creek, Walroy Lake, Clarke Creek and Glen Lake wildfires forced the closure of more than half of the regional parks in the Central Okanagan. Four sustained significant damage.

While the RDCO says Raymer Bay and Traders Cove regional parks are slated to be back open to the public next month, the wait for Rose Valley in West Kelowna and Stephens Coyote Ridge in Glenmore is going to be longer.

At this point, the two parks are closed indefinitely while the RDCO awaits pending assessment of the hazards, like danger trees and ash pits, that remain and the work that needs to be done to make the parks safe. However, there is a chance Rose Valley and Stephens Coyote Ridge might be partially reopened late in 2024.

The regional district says the parklands require significant technical assessment, salvage work, infrastructure repairs and ecological restoration. Along with checking for dangerous trees, soil erosion and landslide risk, infrastructure has to be repaired, archeological site evaluation might need to be undertaken and the water quality will be assessed.

RDCO released its seasonal park program guide this week, noting the four closures.

There are still plenty of other sites to visit in the Central Okanagan, including Mission Creek Regional Park, where a new exhibit at the Robert Hobson Environment Education Centre celebrates the park’s 50th anniversary.

“We are proud of the variety of programming available to visitors this spring. With new multi-generational outdoor trail walks, a Spanish program about trees and mobility support through C.R.I.S. Adaptive, our programs are unique to the region and responsive to the needs of our residents,” says Isabella Hodson, RDCO Parks community relations and visitor services supervisor.

The parks program guide is available online at rdco.com/parksguide and programs are listed in the RDCO calendar. While most programs are free, advanced registration is required. Outdoor programs run rain or shine.