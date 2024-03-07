Fire burns hedge along Harvey Avenue at Barlee Road

Photo: Frans Pynappels A small hedge fire was burning along Harvey Avenue at Barlee Road early on the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a small fire burning along Harvey Avenue early Thursday morning.

A Castanet reader sent photos and video showing shrubs or a hedge going up in flames just off the highway at Barlee Road around 5:45 a.m. The fire was burning on a median between Wood Fire Bakery and Sleep Country.

The flames were contained to the median.

