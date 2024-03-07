Vigil held in Kelowna Wednesday for woman found dead in January 2022

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel hugs a friend outside the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

A small vigil was held Wednesday outside the Kelowna courthouse for Austyn Godfrey, a 25-year-old woman whose body was found at a Kelowna dog park more than two years ago.

Godfrey's body was found at the Glenmore Dog Park on the morning of Jan. 16, 2022. While police called her death “suspicious,” they've yet to publicly classify it as a homicide, and no one has been charged in her death.

An autopsy was completed shortly after her death, but the Kelowna RCMP did not release the cause of death.

On Wednesday afternoon, Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel held a vigil outside the Kelowna courthouse with a small group of her church friends, to commemorate Austyn's passing. She had planned to hold one in January on the second anniversary of her death, but she felt it was too cold at that time.

While Zyderveld-Hagel never knew Austyn, she has since been in regular communication with Austyn's mother, who lives in Ontario, and she's taken up the cause of keeping Austyn's memory alive.

“I was appalled when I read that this young lady was just dumped like garbage at the Glenmore dog park. And I just thought if I don't continue to bring her case into the light, it will probably be forgotten,” Zyderveld-Hagel said Wednesday. “Maybe it'll jog somebody's conscience or memory and they'll want to come forward.

“She was a lovely girl and was certainly loved by her family and her friends and her life meant something.”

During Wednesday's vigil, Zyderveld-Hagel spoke about some of Canada's statistics around violence against women, and recited a poem she had written about Austyn's death. Zyderveld-Hagel said that despite never meeting Austyn, she's learned a lot about her in speaking with her friends and family.

“They all said she was very kind and loving and very open and maybe a little too trusting. A very generous spirit and had a beautiful smile that just lit up the room and everyone loved her,” she said. “Unfortunately she got mixed up with some not-so-good individuals and she ended up paying for it with her life.”

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters told Castanet the investigation into Austyn's death is still open and ongoing, but “there are no updates that we can provide at this time.”

Following Austyn's death, a friend posted to social media a screenshot of a Snapchat post Austyn had made shortly before her death.

The screenshot included a photo of a man, an image of his car, phone number and snapchat user name, and said that if she doesn't post to Snapchat in a week, her friends should call the Kelowna RCMP because the man "has probably done something to me."