'Negligent and incompetent' subcontractor was responsible for watching child predator in Kelowna: Eby

Photo: RCMP Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

Premier David Eby said Wednesday the provincial government will hold “accountable” whoever was responsible for placing a child sex offender at a Kelowna equestrian centre, where it is alleged he re-offended.

Taylor Dueck, 29, was arrested last month and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation, following an alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl in Kelowna.

Responding to questions from BC United Leader Kevin Falcon in the legislature Wednesday, Eby said he is outraged by the “profound lack of judgment” that allowed Dueck to be placed at the equestrian centre.

“At every level, this was a massive failure of judgment,” Eby said, explaining that Community Living BC took on responsibility for Dueck and subcontracted that responsibility out to an “obviously negligent and incompetent subcontractor.”

An employee of that subcontractor, Personal Lifestyle Support Inc., is alleged to have sat in their car and failed to supervise Dueck.

“It is outrageous,” Eby said.

Community Living BC is a Crown corporation that provides supports and services to adults with developmental disabilities. Dueck has fetal alcohol syndrome.

“This horrific incident should never have happened,” said Community Living BC in a statement to Castanet.

“Whenever a service provider is working with someone involved in the criminal justice system, it is CLBC’s expectation that the service providers work closely with the probation officers to ensure that their staff are doing what they can to secure everyone’s safety.”

CLBC’s statement says they have placed their contract with the service provider under review. An investigation has been opened that could lead to the termination of one or all contracts with Personal Lifestyle Support.

“There'll be an investigation to identify the individuals who exercise this profound lack of judgment to hold them accountable and reassure families in British Columbia, government does not find this acceptable,” said Eby in the legislature on Wednesday.

“It is the absolute most unbelievable string of incompetent decision making that one can even imagine and that we will address.”

Dueck appeared in Kelowna court Wednesday for a bail hearing. The contents of that hearing are covered by a routine publication ban, but the judge reserved her decision.

The public is still no closer to learning exactly what agency failed to inform the general public about Dueck's release into Kelowna. His previous release was announced by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP previously told Castanet the detachment "sought" a public interest disclosure about Dueck, "however the threshold was not met in this case based on the totality of the circumstances."

It's not clear who made that determination, but Gauthier said, "I encourage you to reach out to BC Corrections on this matter."

Past convictions

Dueck was under probation conditions when the alleged Feb. 9, 2024 incident involving the 11 year old occurred, having served a previous 12-month sentence for a conviction of sexual interference of a person under 16.

According to parole documents, the 2020 incident in Mission involved Dueck offering a 10-year-old girl $20 and asking her to join him in a tent to “do something,”

“During an interview with police you admitted to bending down and hugging the child from behind, touching her between her stomach and her 'privates,' the parole documents state.

“You also acknowledged that you might have touched her vagina when you grabbed the victim around the waist. You admitted to police that you hugged the child for 'self-gratification' and that if she hadn't then run out of the tent, you would have followed through and done more.”

The incident occurred less than two months after he was released following a 4.5-year jail sentence for sexually assaulting four different teenage girls in 2014, including one incident where he threatened the victim with a knife.

with files from Nich Johansen