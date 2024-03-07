Kelowna saw a dip in several crime indicators in 2023

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Police investigate a stabbing at the bus loop outside Orchard Park on June 14, 2023.

The City of Kelowna saw a significant decline in several crime indicators in 2023 despite being one of the busiest detachments in the province.

Figures are part of an overall look at crime in the city Kelowna detachment Supt. Kara Triance will present to city council Monday.

Property offences saw the sharpest decline with a 15 per cent overall drop in the category over 2022 and 16 per cent over 2021.

Business break and enters were almost cut in half, down from 867 in 2022 to 482 last year. Auto theft (39%), theft from vehicles (29%) and bike thefts (40%) also dropped significantly.

Complex data

"Crime data is complex and it is difficult to pinpoint the drivers for these positive changes," Triance writes in her report.

"However research indicates that repeat offenders, a small facet of our community, commit a disproportionate number of crimes and Kelowna RCMP is increasingly and relentlessly focused on repeat offenders."

Business break ins trended down across the region and the province, however Kelowna's reduction was more dramatic.

While several categories within property offences dropped significantly, both residential break and enters (+10%) and fraud (+41%) rose during 2023.

Persons offences had an overall increase of five per cent with sex offences up an alarming 27 per cent .

Sex offences have risen from 177 in 2021 to 181 in 2022 and 230 last year.

Assault causing bodily harm or assault with a weapon was up 16 per cent.

"In 2023 Kelowna RCMP generated nearly 57,000 files. Kelowna detachment experiences relatively higher calls for service, Criminal Code of Canada offences and officer caseloads compared to similar size communities cross the province," says Triance.

"The addition of 16 police officers in budget 2024 will position the detachment to keep pace with annual population growth as well as start to address changes in legislation, caselaw and respond to changing social conditions."

More files in Rutland

Figures also show 20 per cent fewer files generated in the downtown area in 2023 while 31 per cent more files were generated within the Rutland area, however Triance urged caution in interpreting the numbers.

She says it does not reflect a direct commensurate decrease or increase in actual crime.

"The changes can be attributed to multiple factors including the purposeful shifting of police resources from downtown to Rutland.

"By having additional police resources on the ground our members generated additional files in the Rutland area given their proximity to incidents coupled with the public's support in reporting."

Similar figures during Triance's third quarter report prompted discussion around establishing an on-call patrol in Rutland similar to the downtown on-call patrol.