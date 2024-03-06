Suspected street-level dealer busted during Lake Country traffic stop

Photo: RCMP

A traffic stop in Lake Country led to the bust of a street-level drug dealer this week.

An RCMP news release says an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction on March 4 at 6 p.m. on Woodsdale Rd. near Okanagan Center Rd. East.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs were observed.

The driver and two passengers were arrested for possession of a controlled substance

RCMP say a search of the occupants and vehicle found approximately 18 grams of suspected fentanyl, 48 grams of suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, several thousand dollars of Canadian currency, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

The three individuals were released at scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Our officers continue to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to improve road safety and reduce the flow of illicit drugs into our communities. This is a great example of proactive work being done by our Lake Country RCMP officers,” said Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country Detachment Commander.