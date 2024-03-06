Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pandosy Street in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson

A pedestrian appears to have been struck by a vehicle at the crosswalk of Pandosy Street and Buckland Avenue in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. a Castanet reporter arrived on scene to see a person down on the ground surrounded by firefighters, with a white vehicle parked in the middle of the street.

While the condition of the person struck is not known at this time, emergency vehicles are on the scene, including an ambulance.

People in the area can expect delays as traffic has slowed down in both directions, but appears to still be moving.