Kelowna's Eldorado Resort conducting two hiring fairs to fill out its summer employee roster

If you are going to work this summer, you might as well do it in one of the Okanagan’s most beautiful locations.

Eldorado Resort is looking to hire approximately 150 seasonal workers for the summer, and it will be holding two career fairs over the next month in an effort to fill those positions.

The first career fair will take place this Saturday (March 9) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Manteo waterfront ballroom. A second fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 6.

The resort, which consists of Hotel Eldorado, Manteo and Eldorado Marina, is looking for people to fill a variety of roles.

The resort has 130 rooms in two hotels and 24 villas with a variety of amenities such as a gym, health and wellness services, three pools and a roof top patio. For that part of the operation the resort is hiring bell persons, guest services agents, housekeepers, room attendants, public area attendants and pool attendants.

It also has two restaurants—Lakeside Dining and Maestro’s Mediterranean—that are in need of an employee influx for the summer rush. The resort is looking for chefs, cooks, stewards, servers, bartenders, hosts and support staff to round out the restaurant staff.

If the water is your passion, you can enjoy that at Eldorado Resort as well. It is looking for dock or retail attendants who can help out at the Eldorado marina.

Anyone interested is invited to bring a resume and their friends to learn what working at Eldorado Resort is all about.

Detailed information about available jobs can be found on the Eldorado careers page.