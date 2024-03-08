YMCA giving free health assessment for seniors in Kelowna

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC

Health assessments for seniors are absolutely free when you walk into the YMCA later this month.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting free seniors health assessments at no cost to participants with a charitable mission to build a healthier community for all.

YMCA says staff are devoted to ensuring older adults have access to resources and programs that will help them maintain their independence and health long-term.

“We want to make it easier for seniors to be active and social,” said YMCA health promotions manager Adriane Long.

“These health assessments give seniors a starting point to base their exercise routines, introduce them to our supportive Y community, and provides information on programs and services to help them reach their health goals.”

The health assessments will take place at the Kelowna Family Y on Friday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The health assessment includes testing of cardiovascular endurance, balance, flexibility, blood pressure, strength, agility, and more.

Reserve your spot by calling the YMCA at 250-491-9622 ext. 224.