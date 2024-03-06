On-demand public transit launching in Kelowna's Crawford neighbourhood next month

Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit is getting close to launching new on-demand service in Kelowna’s Crawford neighbourhood.

Starting April 28, transit in the area will switch to a hybrid model with fixed-route service during peak hours and on-demand service during all other times.

With on-demand transit, customers can request a ride that begins or ends within the Crawford area, or to and from the Mission Rec transit exchange – where they can connect to the wider system.

BC Transit is providing in-person community engagement sessions on the change on March 7 and 27. Those interested in learning more can speak with a BC Transit representative from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on each day at the Mission Rec exchange, Mission Rec gym/rink or on board route 15 buses.

