Dragon's Den stops in Kelowna for workshop, auditions for new season

CBC's Dragon’s Den was in Kelowna Wednesday for a workshop ahead of auditions, giving entrepreneurs a chance to ask producers and former guests of the show any questions they may have ahead of their big pitch.

Show senior producer Molly Middleton hosted the event Wednesday along with two successful entrepreneurs from previous seasons who also call Kelowna home.

“We highlight two success stories from the Okanagan region — people who have been on the show before — and kind of learn about their entrepreneurial journey, their Dragon Den experience, and hopefully people can also take away the resources that are free and available to them," Middleton said.

“Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey and I think people don’t know what to do, they don’t know how to start or they don’t know how to take their business to the next level, so by talking to entrepreneurs who have been through the Dragon Den experience and just learning about how they built their own businesses and maybe some of the things they wish they’d known along the way.”

Season 17 entrepreneur and Kelowna resident Scott Amis tells Castanet an appearance on Dragon’s Den can be life changing for you and your business.

Scott and his business partner Rick Maddison successfully used their appearance on Dragon's Den to launch their mattress company called Second Slumber.

According to Amis there are approximately 75,000 pitches for Dragon's Den each season, with a very limited number of selections actually making it onto the final cut of the TV series.

“Of course once you’ve been on the show, any new business person, any entrepreneur wants to know how you do it. How do you get through the auditions? What are some of the shortcuts? What are the secrets to getting your pitch selected?" said Scott.

"It's a real honour for a local company like Second Slumber to get through the process, and a long eight-minute infomercial about your business. It’s a great way to get a brand recognized across Canada.”

Having failed to make it onto the show several times before his big breakthrough, Scott says practice makes perfect.

“I encourage entrepreneurs to work on their pitches and practice as much as you can and come to events like tomorrow where they’re going to have live pitches. It’s your chance to get in front of the production team and show your chops and learn about your business."

Middleton adds, “We’re looking for passion and enthusiasm and if you can’t sell it to me you’re never going to sell it to the Dragon’s, so I just encourage anyone to come out, take your shot, stop dreaming and start pitching.”

Auditions for the next season of Dragon’s Den takes place in Kelowna on Thursday at the Innovation Centre from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.