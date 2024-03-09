Lawyer urges province to clarify rules on electric scooters

Photo: Carey Balliston Kwame Balliston on his electric Armada Scooter Blitz 48V, in the summer months.

A B.C. lawyer is calling on the provincial government to clarify the rules of the road around electric scooters and mopeds in the wake of a ticket issued to a Kelowna man last month.

Kwame Balliston was riding in the bicycle lane on Baron Road on Feb. 27 when he was pulled over by an RCMP officer and handed a ticket. His scooter was impounded.

Balliston’s scooter, a battery powered 500-watt Armada Scooter Blitz, could be legal to ride on B.C. roads, depending on how you interpret ICBC’s website. It has pedals and a maximum speed of 32 km/h.

But a 2021 BC Court of Appeal decision ruled that for a scooter or e-bike to be classified as a “motor assisted cycle” it must be designed to be operated primarily by human power. Small, rarely-used pedals, like those on Balliston’s scooter, don’t count.

Lawyer Dan Griffiths represented his client Ali Ghadban in the court of appeal case, revolving around a similar 2018 ticket.

During that trial, Griffiths established that his client was a man of modest financial means who relied on the e-scooter to get around. Ghadban indicated he wasn't able to register or insure his ride with ICBC.

Griffiths noted that the court of appeal decision was split 2-1, with one justice ruling that the scooter should be legal. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the case

“That's as high as you can go,” he said. "So it's sort of an unfortunate Twilight Zone for drivers of these things."

Griffiths believes the provincial government could do a better job of making the regulations clear.

"This has been an ongoing struggle back and forth for the people who have these sorts of vehicles. And quite frankly, the government has not made it easy for them."

Another Kelowna electric scooter owner, Cindy Howard, tells Castanet News she had a similar experience in January.

"Before I got my electric Taotao scooter, I owned a Honda Ruckus motorized scooter (49 cc) until 2010, so I am familiar with the different requirements for both motor and electric scooters,” she said. “My adult daughter also has an electric scooter and has never had a license of any kind.”

Howard says she got pulled over by the same officer as Balliston and received the same ticket for no license and no insurance.

“He told me all electric scooters are actually power assisted motorbikes, even the electric bicycles with the large batteries," Howard said, explaining she is fighting the ticket, but is also trying to comply with the rules of the road.

When asked for clarity, the Ministry of Transportation directed Castanet News into a labyrinth of Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

"Motor-assisted cycles do not exceed 500 watts, cannot go faster than 32 km/h on level ground and have fully operable pedals that are capable of being operated while the motor is engaged and providing assistance propelling the device,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Motor-assisted cycles do not require vehicle registration, licensing or insurance. A device that does not meet these and other specifications in the regulation is not considered a motor-assisted cycle.”

Vehicles that don’t meet those specifications may be considered a “limited speed motorcycle” that requires a valid driver’s license and registration.

Griffiths doesn’t think that definition is very clear. The issue is compounded by the fact that some retailers are selling electric scooters to customers, telling them that they are legal, when in fact they might not be.

"I think it's imperative that motorists know what they're allowed to drive and what they're not allowed to drive. And the government has not made this clear,” Griffiths said.

“The legislators have to clarify the law for ordinary people because I'm a lawyer and I even find this area of law really confusing. I was involved in the appeal because frankly, I don't think the law is clear and makes sense.”

As a result, Griffiths advises people not to purchase electric scooters, "unfortunately, my advice is it's probably not road legal at this time. And that if they're going to drive one on a public road, they're running a high risk of being ticketed for effectively driving an unregistered vehicle."

As far as enforcement is concerned, Griffiths says police do not appear to use a uniform approach.

"I think some officers believe that they are motor-assisted cycles and leave them alone and then some don't."

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says they continue to work with local law enforcement and RCMP on the issue.

As for the likelihood that Balliston and Howard can win in court, "I don't know how an ordinary citizen like Mr. Balliston would be expected to figure this out on his own,” Griffiths said.