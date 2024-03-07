Kelowna International Airport expects 125,000 travellers during spring break, including eastern Canadians seeking spring skiing

Cindy White

Spring break is just around the corner and Kelowna International Airport is gearing up for an influx of snow and sun-seeking travellers.

Even with the loss of discount carriers Lynx and Swoop, and reductions in some Flair service, numbers are expected to be high over the next three weeks.

“The numbers we’re looking at, between March 15 and April 1, is about 125,000 people. So it’s about 25,000 more people than we would normally experience as we go through the peaks,” explains YLW CEO Sam Samaddar.

Samaddar says most of the visitors landing in Kelowna will likely be coming from other parts of Canada.

“Ontario, for example, is a big market for spring skiing here in our area. Obviously, our own spring break in B.C. will attract traffic as well,” he notes.

If you are flying out of YLW, parking will be at a premium over the next three weeks.

“We do have some parking available. There’s valet, which is very, very convenient. But beyond that, we’re saying use other options of getting here,’ says Samaddar. “Get a friend to drive you here. We have our taxis. We have Uride."

To speed things along, and avoid headaches, it’s best to check-in online.

Also, be prepared for delays because snowy weather still persists in many parts of the country well into spring.