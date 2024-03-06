Kelowna hotel looks to add music, dancing and karaoke

Photo: Hotel Eldorado

The Hotel Eldorado will be before Kelowna city council Tuesday seeking to expand its food primary liquor license.

The hotel is looking to add a patron participation entertainment endorsement to its existing license to give "greater operating flexibility to this establishment."

The entertainment endorsement will open the food primary area for dancing, live music from bands and DJs, as well as patron participation in karaoke, singalongs and open mic events.

The application states the restaurant would not operate as a pub but the addition to the license would further diversify the venue.

The licensed area would include the first and second floors with a maximum capacity of 935 which it is presently licensed for.

Licensed activities would conclude at 11 p.m. nightly on the patio and midnight indoors.

If council endorses the application it would then be forwarded to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final approval.