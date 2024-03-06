Senior pedestrian seriously injured in Lake Country hit-and-run

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run in Lake Country that left a senior with serious injuries.

RCMP say the incident happened on Jan. 30 at 6:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of Carr's Landing Road.

“Lake Country RCMP are asking the driver who struck the pedestrian to come forward,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle in a very brief news release.

A description of the suspect vehicle and details of the collision were not provided.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Kelowna at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Reference file number 2024-5125.