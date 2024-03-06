Kelowna Yacht Club hosting presentations on invasive mussels

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club

The Kelowna Yacht Club has announced another date for its free 2024 Eco Speaker Series.

On March 20 at 7 p.m., the club will host presentations on invasive mussels from Lisa Scott, executive director of the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society and Jesse Zeman, executive director of the BC Wildlife Federation.

The Yacht Club’s Eco Speaker Series aims to provide the public with free information on topics like energy efficiency, invasive species, green boating and water conservation.

“For this session, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the efforts to keep invasive mussels at bay in the Okanagan, the threats posed by these species, and effective prevention strategies,” said the club.

Doors for the March 20 event open at 6:30 p.m., with presentations starting at 7 p.m. The event closes at 9 p.m.

This event is open to the public. Attendance is complimentary, but registration is required.