UBCO helps create light-weight, 3D printed devices that can change the face of satellite communication

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is part of a team that has come up with a new way to build space-age antennas to improve satellite communication.

In a first-of-its-kind development, UBCO researchers, in collaboration with Drexel University, have created a new compound that can be used to 3D print telecommunication antennas.

These 3D-printed products are made by combining a two-dimensional compound called MXenes with a polymer to create waveguides.

Waveguides are structures or pipes that help direct sound and optical waves in communication devices and consumer appliances like microwaves.

According to Dr. Mohammad Zarifi, a researcher in UBCO’s microelectronics and gigahertz applications lab, waveguides are everywhere.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, waveguides — a foundation in devices we use daily — are undergoing a transformative shift,” explains Dr. Zarifi.

“From the familiar hum of microwave ovens to the vast reach of satellite communication, these integral components have traditionally been made from metals like silver, brass and copper.”

These new state-of-the-art communication components have a comparable performance to metal, but are 10 to 20 times lighter, less expensive and easier to build.

“Think of MXenes as nanometre-thin conductive flakes that can be dispersed in water-like clay,” says Dr. Yury Gogotsi, director of the A.J. Drexel Nanomaterials Institute at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

“This is a material that can be applied from dispersion in pure water with no additives to almost any surface. After drying in air, it can make polymer surfaces conductive. It’s like metallization at room temperature, without melting or evaporating a metal, without vacuum or temperature,” says Dr. Gogotsi.

Adding MXenes onto 3D-printed nylon-based parts allows a channel-like structure to become more efficient in guiding microwaves to frequency bands.

“Whether in space-based communication devices or medical imaging equipment like MRI machines, these lightweight MXene-coated polymeric structures have the potential to replace traditional manufacturing methods such as metal machining for creating channel structures,” says Omid Niksan, study author and UBCO engineering doctoral student.

The researchers have a provisional patent on the polymer-based MXene-coated communication components and they believe the potential for this new equipment is unlimited.

“While there is still additional research to be done, we’re excited about the potential of this innovative material,” says Dr. Zafiri. “We aim to explore and develop the possibilities of 3D printed antennas and communication devices in space. By reducing payloads of shuttle transporters, it gives engineers more options.”

The research was published in the latest edition of the journal Materials Today.