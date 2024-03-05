City starts work on Ben Lee Park splash pad upgrades, new Glenmore community garden

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is announcing a pair of park upgrades in Rutland and Glenmore.

Work started earlier this week at Ben Lee Park to upgrade the splash pad with new features, including a 12-foot-tall “sling soaker” and “freestanding frog waterfall.”

The project is scheduled for completion in time for the waterpark’s reopening in late May.

Later this month, construction will start on a new community garden at 259 Glenmore Rd. N. in North Glenmore.

The 830-square-metre garden will feature 31 garden boxes and a eight-foot-tall wildlife fence.

Once complete, the garden will be managed by the Hayfield Horizon Community Garden Association.