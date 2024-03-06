Renter of home raided by Kelowna RCMP speaks out

Photo: Cindy White RCMP cruiser at intersection of McCurdy Road and Morrison Rd. Friday March 1, 2024.

A person who lives at the home that was the scene of a massive police response last week in Kelowna is sharing his account of the incident as police remain very tight-lipped about the investigation.

Heavily-armed police officers descended on 1460 Gibson Road on March 1. The scene was linked to another incident earlier in the day at the 5700 block of Gillard Service Road, where police were looking for suspects.

"There was quite a bit of stuff that went on here, including damages and destruction to a home and people that were victimized by the RCMP during this investigation," said Steven Tracy.

"They were looking for somebody that committed a crime," Tracy said, explaining he is the "house manager" in a house with six other people. He is the only name on the lease.

"They showed up on Friday morning, with the tactical force in the driveway, calling everyone out of the house by speaker (to come out) with their hands above their head."

Tracy says the people he sublets to are on social services and disability. Some are struggling with addiction or are in recovery.

"Each person was instructed to walk with their hands above their head up to the top of the driveway. And then they were zap strapped and handcuffed and put into custody, and then held and interrogated outside of the property."

Tracy says he denied RCMP access to the home without a warrant. "I was then handcuffed and thrown into a vehicle to keep me separated because I was making a stir about my rights."

At that point, Tracy says a drone was launched and the tactical police unit was searching the property with weapons drawn. He observed what be believes to be tear gas or flash bangs being deployed through the windows of the home.

Tracy said he and his roommates were not allowed to re-enter the home to retrieve belongings or diabetes medication until 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

He is also frustrated with the condition the home has been left in.

"Everything in the house is contaminated, food, clothing, bedding, it all has to be removed. Windows are broken. There's glass everywhere and people were left with nowhere to go."

Tracy says three of his roommates were taken into custody and he's left wondering who is going to pay to repair the damage.

"This particular investigation is sensitive in nature and still ongoing, we won’t be disclosing details in relation to it as a result," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier, who explained that the force decides on a case-by-case basis when looking at repairs to property after a police action.

"The responsibility of paying for any damages would be relative to how and why the RCMP were required to gain entry and any subsequent damages in doing so."

"In this particular case, I would encourage the individual to reach out to the RCMP and an investigator will be assigned to get a hold of them regarding their concerns," said Cpl. Gauthier.

Tracy says one of the suspects walked out of the house voluntarily. He alleges another was arrested off the property and a third was arrested in the home.

Tracy says the homeowner, his landlord, is devastated. Castanet has reached out to the homeowner for comment but they have not responded.