Lake Country children’s festival returns after three-and-a-half year hiatus

Photo: Alex Zerbe Alex Zerbe will be giving two performances in the Creekside Theatre during the Lake Country Indoor Children's Festival on March 9, 2024.

It’s been a long wait, but the Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival is finally back.

The first event in three-and-a-half years will take over the Lake Country Community Complex on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was put on hold by the pandemic after a successful five year run.

The festival, presented by Venture Commercial/Stream Property Partners, will include everything from bouncy castles, to family activities, to vendors and live entertainment.

“This year’s feature will be Alex Zerbe the Zaniac in the Creekside Theatre. Since laughter is the best medicine, if you just need a smile to brighten your day, Alex Zerbe – the Zaniac show is one you’ll want to see,” said cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn.

Zerbe will be giving two 45-minute performances. “I try to make my show like the movie Shrek, super entertaining for the kids but there’s a whole other level of comedy for teens and adults,” says the man who styles himself as a “human cartoon”.

There’s also a family Zumba session from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

Admission to the Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival is by donation. The money will go towards sustaining the event. Suggested donation for Admission is: $5/Child, $10 Adult, $20/Family.