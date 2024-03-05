Kelowna Museums Society puts spring fashion history in the spotlight

Photo: Kelowna Museums Society Staff preparing some of the items for a new fashion exhibition at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

A new exhibition at the Okanagan Heritage Museum is shining a spotlight on the catwalk.

The Kelowna Museums Society is putting part of it’s fashion collection on display in its latest exhibition. Spring Fashion: From Collections to the Catwalk runs from March 7 to March 26, 2024.

It will showcase some of the 2,500 pieces in the society’s vast textile collection, much of which has not been seen by the public.

"As a curator, I'm thrilled to showcase the diverse array of fashions from our artifact collection, each piece a testament to the trends through the decades. There are a few outfits that are just as fashionable today. I wouldn't mind having them hanging in my own closet,” says Amanda Snyder, Kelowna Museum Society’s curatorial Manager.

The exhibition will help tell the story of the community through items like wedding dresses, baptismal gowns, handbags, shoes and even socks and underwear.

“One of the museum’s key roles is collecting,” adds Snyder. “We preserve and share objects – and the stories they hold – for education, research and of course, public enjoyment. We hope out visitors will be motivated to join one of our tours where you can take a rare peek into our storage vaults.”

An opening celebration for Spring Fashion: From Collections to the Catwalk will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, 470 Queensway Avenue.

The event will include a best-dressed contest and prizes. RSVP to [email protected] or call 250-763-2417.