Unannounced release of sex offender in Kelowna raised in legislature

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield took up the case of why no one was notified that convicted sex offender Taylor Dueck was released into the Kelowna community before he allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Dueck, 29, is facing charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation following an incident in the bathroom of a Kelowna equestrian facility on February 9, 2024.

In an impassioned plea during Tuesday's question period, Merrifield called on the NDP government to take responsibility for the incident and to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"This convicted child molester's supervisor sat in the parking lot in his vehicle for two and a half hours. The result? (An) 11-year-old girl being cornered and sexually assaulted in the bathroom by this predator. How can this NDP government have allowed this total failure to happen," Merrifield asked.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth reminded Merrifield that he called for a full investigation last Thursday.

"The first thing I did was, one express our extreme disgust and anger at what has taken place and immediately ordered a full investigation and accounting of all provincial, and federal agencies involved and officials involved to get to the bottom to define to find out exactly what happened. Was it a systemic failure? Or was it a failure of an individual? That work is underway to ensure that this never happens again and so this government most certainly has taken action," Farnworth says.

Merrifield, visibly upset at this point, said that wasn't good enough.

"That 11-year-old is traumatized. Our communities are not going to be protected by some investigation and analysis and report. People are sick and tired of the premier and this minister's feigned indignation in the face of horrific failures that leave innocent people victimized only to see them do absolutely nothing to prevent it from happening again," Merrifield said.

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma then responded, "I hear the passion and anger in the member's question and I share that anger. We as a government take that extremely seriously. We need to get to the bottom of it. We need to find out what happened to make sure this never happens again in this province to another child."

In both 2018 and 2022, Dueck was denied parole due to concerns he would reoffend.

The Parole Board of Canada ruled in 2022 said he would "present a risk to re-offend against both strangers and acquaintances...of particular concern to the board is the psychologist's opinion that you posses the ability to '....quickly take advantage of any opportunities to offend.'

Dueck remains in custody in Kelowna and the BC Prosecution Service says the court has ordered a technical suitability report be prepared (to canvass his suitability for electronic monitoring).

Dueck made an appearance by video in Kelowna Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, and he has another bail hearing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

