Clock ticking on replant funding for Okanagan wine producers

Photo: Joanna Schlosser Burn barrels were lit at Niche Wine Co. in West Kelowna to try to save vines from extreme cold temperatures in January, 2024.

Okanagan wineries likely won’t be able to access most of the money available in an extended federal program aimed at helping the industry as it struggles to recover from a disastrous winter.

Ottawa announced a three year, $177 million extension of the Wine Sector Support Program last week. It’s available to producers across the country, but for B.C. growers, it won’t help much with the cold weather related losses this year. That’s because of how the program works.

“In order to qualify for that, it covers wine that you’ve produced. The challenge for us in B.C. is we have less grapes than we’ve ever had and looking as thought we’re going to have no grapes coming up,” explains Miles Prodan, presidents and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia.

“It’s going to be difficult for us to apply for that program because it’s based on the wine you produce. No grapes, no wine, no money.”

He has spoken to federal officials to highlight the current troubles facing Okanagan wineries. It’s estimated mid-January temperatures that fell below -25 C will cut 2024 wine production by 97-99% or normal. The cost to wineries could add up to as much as $445 million.

“In the end, what we desperately need here in B.C. is money, from whatever level of government, to help us with a replant program, so that we can reestablish our vineyards,” says Prodan.

He hopes an announcement from the provincial government is imminent.

Ron Kubek, owner of Lightning Rock Winery in Summerland, noted that the Wine Sector Support program and $177 million just announced is merely an extension of what the federal government put in place to compensate wineries after the excise tax returned.

He said the program returned around 62% of what he paid in excise tax last year, so it should not be viewed as a helping hand from the government.

Kubek, however, says he is against a “bailout” of the wine industry.

“Wine is an affluent product… it's not food, housing, or transportation,” he said, explaining that government aid should be directed to farmers who grow grapes and other crops.

“We need to support the vineyards on a replant program for those that need to replant,” he said, rather than directing funding to winemakers.

Kubek said he is not in favour of letting B.C. wineries buy foreign grapes to make wine, as some have suggested, “because it's not a BC product anymore.”

He said the government can best support wineries by clearing bureaucratic hurdles like antiquated liquor laws or the ongoing trade spat between B.C. and Alberta. “I just want the government to get out.”

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart, whose family owns Quails Gate Winery, says he has been having ongoing conversations with the provincial government over regulatory and replant relief for the wine sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Food, Pam Alexis, is schedule to attend the BC Wine Industry Insight Conference in Penticton next week. Prodan believes that while there was no specific line item in the recent provincial budget, the government is looking at 2024 funding under the Perennial Crop Renewal Program.

In an interview with Castanet, Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said provincial officials are looking at what can be done to help, calling it a “significant issue”.

Prodan points out that the clock is ticking. Spring weather is setting in and growers will want to get new vines planted as soon as possible.

with files from Colin Dacre