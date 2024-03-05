Central Okanagan golf courses set to open Friday

Photo: Kelowna Springs Kelowna Springs golf course opens for its final season as an 18-hole course Friday.

Spring officially arrives a few weeks early in the Central Okanagan with the announcement a handful of golf course are set to open up by the weekend.

Weather permitting, of course.

Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge will be the first to open for the season, announcing today they will open up Friday.

Two Eagles on the Westside, traditionally the first to open, will follow suit a day later on Saturday.

Official opening dates for both Michaelbrook Ranch and Mission Creek have not been announced however both should open soon as well.

Michaelbrook's website indicates an early March opening as the course continues to dry out following recent snow events.

Opening dates for other higher elevation courses are expected later in the month.

The Harvest is targeting a March 22 opening.

Kelowna Springs is heading into what is expected to be its final season as an 18-hole course.

While city council reversed a previous decision to change the future land use designation of the course to industrial, Denciti Development which owns the property still hopes to move ahead with a hybrid development which includes an industrial development while retaining the back nine as a nine-hole course.

Those plans are expected to be unveiled later this year.

CEO Gerry Fawley says for the course to continue in some form the transition would have to be seamless.