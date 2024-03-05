Lime has relaunched its fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes on Kelowna streets

Photo: Lime

Lime is relaunching its fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters across Kelowna today.

Included with the relaunch are a number of safety and other measures being required by the city as part of its contract procurement process.

The city is expected to begin the process of finding a single micromobility operator to provide e-scooter and e-bike rentals for the next two years very soon. The present contract with Lime expires April 20.

As Lime relaunches its fleet, the company notes it is doing so with improved parking rules for downtown riders and a "renewed commitment to rebalancing and maintaining" scooters early in the morning.

Many of the initiatives are included within the city's new contract requirements.

Mandatory downtown parking zones

"With the focus on continuous improvement top of mind, Lime is instituting mandatory parking zones in downtown Kelowna that will require riders to leave their vehicles near digital parking pins visible in the Lime app, reducing clutter and keeping streets tidy," a news release announcing the relaunch stated.

The new rules will be communicated to customers through in-app messages, emails, social media and marketing campaigns.

Lime will also deploy staff early in the morning to conduct maintenance and rebalancing to reduce clutter and improve "street tidiness."

The company will also continue to offer a 10 per cent discount to all students and faculty at UBCO.

“Lime is proud to have worked with Kelowna for years to develop a robust, safe, environmentally friendly shared electric vehicle program and we see 2024 as an opportunity to improve our service to the city even more. Since launching in 2021, we’ve consistently valued feedback from the community," said director of government relations Sonia Kandola.

"What we’re hearing is that Kelowna loves the optionality and sustainability provided by shared e-scooters and e-bikes but the program should double down on proper parking, safe riding, and street tidiness. So this year Lime will aim to support a continued ridership boom while ensuring riders are riding responsibly, parking properly, and keeping Kelowna’s beautiful streets free of clutter, especially downtown."

The popularity of shared e-scooters and e-bikes have soared year-over-year since they were introduced in 2021.

Ridership nearly tripled in 2023 compared with the previous year with 78,000 customers taking more than half a million trips.