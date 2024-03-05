Kelowna RCMP release photograph of suspect sought in 'grandparent' scam

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP needs the public's help to identify a woman believed to be involved as a suspect in a recent 'grandparent' scam.

The suspect was last seen leaving a building in the 1300 block of Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna after meeting with an elderly woman to pick up money.

The elderly victim says she was contacted on the phone by someone identifying themselves as 'Sergeant Ashley Olsen' telling her that her grandson had been arrested and that she needed to pay a bond for her grandson to be released.

The suspect instructed her to withdraw a large sum of money from her bank and that someone would come by her home and collect the money. The suspect indicated the money would be returned within 24 hours and that this unusual process was being followed for her convenience.

The victim followed through on the request and the money exchange was arranged and completed at 11:30 a.m. on February 9, 2024.

The suspect met with the elderly woman in the front lobby of her residence and the money was exchanged.

If that wasn't bad enough, the suspect phoned the victim a second-time hours later asking for more money.

As the victim tried to make another withdrawal, a bank employee recognized what was happening and alerted the victim that she was being scammed.

The female suspect is described as:

Approximately 25-30 years old

Believed to be of Latin descent

Long dark coloured hair

Strong eyebrows

Black coloured leggings, black boots, denim coloured shirt

RCMP are once again reminding the public that these types of frauds are common and they advise the public to be vigilant and double-check any information they are given.

"When confronted with a similar scam, reach out to family immediately to confirm the legitimacy of their claim and then phone the police if there is still some concern," says a news release from RCMP.

Police encourage the public to report all attempted frauds to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-800-495-8501 as they link several crimes together in Canada and abroad helping with prevention and awareness efforts.

If you recognize the individual in the photograph, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and give the file number 2024-7013. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.