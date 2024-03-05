WorkSafe issues $2,500 penalty to Kelowna commercial orchard

Photo: pixabay

It’s more expensive than your typical seatbelt ticket.

WorkSafeBC has issued a $2,500 penalty to a Kelowna commercial orchard for safety violations.

Sandeep Singh Hothi and Balraj Hothi were issued the fine in late 2023, according to a summary recently published online by WorkSafeBC.

“WorkSafeBC inspected one of the orchards and observed a worker operating a tractor without the rollover protective structure (ROPS) in the raised position,” the summary says.

“The worker was also observed not using a seatbelt. The firm failed to ensure mobile equipment were used with ROPS, and failed to ensure riders of mobile equipment used seat belts. These were both repeated and high-risk violations.”

WorkSafeBC issued a similar penalty to another Kelowna orchard in 2023.

Fatalities have occurred in the Okanagan in the past as a result of farm tractors rolling.