Lake Country manufactured home park sells for $2.85M

Photo: Re/Max Penticton Realty

A manufactured home park in Lake Country overlooking Kalamalka Lake has been sold.

Kal Pine Estates at 17610 Rawsthorne Road sold in December for $2.85 million, reports the Western Investor.

The 17.5-acre manufactured home park consists of 46 sites for 55+ residents and was last assessed at $3.64 million

“The rare opportunity attracted multiple offers and sold within 30 days of coming to market,” reported the Western Investor.

Vadim Kobasew of Re/Max Penticton Realty managed the sale.

The purchaser of the mobile home park was not disclosed.