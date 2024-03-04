Pile burning planned for Myra Bellevue Park

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service says it is planning to burn 200 piles of wood debris in Myra Bellevue Park this month.

The work is being done in partnership with BC Parks and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

“Burning for the project could begin in early March of 2024. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control, and monitor these fires. Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Kelowna and surrounding areas,” said BCWS in a news release.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.