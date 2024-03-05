Kelowna snow removal under budget for first time in six years

Rob Gibson

If you think we've had less snowfall in the Central Okanagan this winter compared to previous years, roadways operations manager for the City of Kelowna Andrew Schwerdtfeger agrees with you.

"For 2023, if you look at that exclusively, we're under budget. And that's the first time in six years we've been under budget. So that says a lot," said Schwerdtfeger.

Typically Kelowna will see 27 snowfall events throughout an average winter, a figure that is way down this winter.

"It was a lighter year, a lot less material on the road. We have 20,000-plus tons of sand sitting at our Westside gravel pit right now that didn't get used."

Schwerdtfeger says like the money in the city's snow budget, the sand will get used next winter. The city manages its snowfall budgets using the calendar year, meaning one budget partially covers two winters.

"We had two weeks of pretty much nonstop response that came with a pretty high bill, we're at about a million dollars spent for the year (2024) right now, just from the start of January. When we're in full response mode, the response can cost upwards of $150,000 a day or more. So it adds up quickly when you're going two weeks straight."

"Only a portion of the 2023 snow removal budget was spent by the end of December, allowing the roads department to return about $800,000 to reserves. The 2024 budget comes in at just under $3 million," Schwerdtfeger says.

Because the snow has been so light, city crews had already started spring cleaning of bike lanes a couple of weeks ago.

"It's looking good right now for next week, we're actually scheduling four to five street sweepers to be out. So we're pivoting quickly if the weather allows us to we can only sweep when it's above zero. And next week. For the most part, it's above zero," said Schwerdtfeger.

Because it's still just the beginning of March, Mother Nature may have a few more surprises in store for us.

Just a week ago on Tuesday, traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge was backed up for hours because of slippery conditions.

Schwerdtfeger says despite less significant snowfall events this year they have spent more time and money pre-treating the roadways with liquid calcium chloride to prevent ice buildup.

"Every time we pre-treat the roads, it's about $25,000 depending on the volume we put out. Right now that's the primary tool we're using when we get a dusting of snow pre-treating the roads it's a really great way to get ahead and prevent it from bonding and turning into black ice."

Look for street sweepers and cleaners to return in full force by March 24, 2024.