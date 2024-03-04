Kelowna's Fawdry Homes captures four Okanagan Housing Awards

Photo: Fawdry Homes This Fawdry Homes creation won for excellence in the $2-3 million category.

Fawdry Homes was the big winner over the weekend during the 31st annual Okanagan Housing Awards.

The Kelowna company took home four of the 41 honours on Saturday night at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort, including the Excellence in Certified Home award for energy efficiency. It also captured three of the six excellence in single-family detached home awards.

The Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association holds the awards show annually to recognize the region’s best in home building, renovation and interior design.

Five companies captured two awards each, including Isabey Interiors, Align West Homes, Hannah Katey Interior Design, Norelco Cabinets and Little Building Solutions.

“The Okanagan Housing Awards spotlight the remarkable talent and dedication within our building, renovation and design industry,” CHBA-CO president Krista Paine said in a press release. “These awards celebrate the innovative and sustainable housing solutions that are shaping our region. This is a moment to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our members, recognizing their positive impact on the Okanagan's economy, environment, and overall quality of life.”

CHBA-CO also honoured Chuck Cullen with its lifetime achievement award. Cullen, who has been building homes in Kelowna since 1990, received a standing ovation from the 550 people in attendance.

“I have been given the opportunity to pass on any knowledge that I have attained in this career to the project co-ordinators I have worked with, the apprentices and the young people who wish to be apprentices in the hopes that this knowledge will perpetuate our industry for years to come,” Cullen said. “I want to dedicate this award, and this moment, to not only those who came before me, but also to those who are coming after me.”

There were a record number of entries this year, and they were judged by a panel of 22 experts from across the country.

This year’s winners:

Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home, $100K and Under)

Gibson Contracting, Okanagan Retreat

Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home, $100K and Over)

MATERIA Interior Design Studio, One Water Penthouse #2

Excellence in Primary Suite Design (New Home or Renovation)

Reico Construction, Sunset Boulevard

Excellence In Interior Design (New Home Under 3,000 sq. ft.)

Figura Design Inc., Lakeside Haven

Excellence In Interior Design (New Home Over 3,000 sq. ft.)

Ian Paine Construction and Design, Silverstar Alpine Escape

Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation Under 3,000 sq. ft.)

Blue Alice Design, Modern La Casa

Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation Over 3,000 sq. ft.)

Corinne Rephin and Tori Brich with Isabey Interiors, Moody Vintage

Excellence in Outdoor Living Space (New or Renovation)

H & H Custom Homes, The Butler Residence

Excellence in Decorating & Styling (New or Renovation Under $75K)

Align West Homes Ltd., Aspen Grove Visual Harmony

Excellence in Decorating & Styling (New Home or Renovation Over $75K)

Hannah Katey Interior Design Inc., Coastal Comfort Meets Modern Luxury

Excellence in Creating an Interior Feature/Innovation in a Home

Frame Custom Homes, Park Place Elevator

Excellence in Residential Building Design (Conceptual)

Hannah Katey Interior Design Inc., Orchard Oasis: Where Modern Luxury Meets Traditional

Excellence in Marketing

Millennial Developments Corp., Five Crossings

Excellence in Show Home ($750K and Under)

Dilworth Homes, The Kootenay at Kuipers Peak

Excellence in Show Home ($750K and Over)

Align West Homes Ltd., Aspen Grove Show Home

Excellence in Certified Home (Custom)

Fawdry Homes Ltd., Simple Green Efficiency

Excellence in Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design

NOvation Architecture Ltd., Bernie’s Supper Club and Cinema

Excellence in Residential Renovations ($500K and Under)

Little Building Solutions, City Cottage

Excellence in Residential Renovations ($500K to $1M)

Thomson Dwellings, Kensington Eclectic

Excellence in Residential Renovations ($1M and Over)

Jesse J Contracting, Contemporary Lakeside Luxury

Excellence in Kitchen Renovations ($100K and Under)

Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Entertainers Dream

Excellence in Kitchen Renovations ($100k and Over)

Norelco Cabinets, The Norcotts' Modern Mediterranean Renovation

Excellence in Bathroom Renovations

Norelco Cabinets, The Norcotts' Modern Mediterranean Renovation

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($500K to $750K)

Operon Homes, Okanagan Oasis

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($750K to $1M)

Fawdry Homes Ltd., Indoor Outdoor Harmony

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($1M to $1.5M)

Fawdry Homes Ltd., Traditional Eclectic

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($1.5M to $2M)

Hindbo Construction, So Good to Be Home

Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($2M to $3M)

Fawdry Homes Ltd., Coastal Comfort Meets Modern Luxury

Excellence in Single Family Detached Homes ($3M and Over)

Frame Custom Homes, Endless View

Excellence in Semi-Detached or Town-Home Development

CRC Developments, Quail Landing

Excellence in Creating a Low-Rise Multi-Family Development

Innocept Development Corp., Cawston

Excellence in Mid-Rise or Mixed Use Development

Live Edge Okanagan Builders, 417 Cedar Ave.

Excellence in Urban Infill (Residential Property Re-Use)

Hauge Construction, Patterson Pad

Supplier of The Year

K2 Stone

Designer of the Year

Isabey Interiors

Residential Renovator of the Year

Little Building Solutions

Home of the Year

Lake Valley Homes, Sunset Project

Multi-Family Builder of the Year

CorWest Builders

Single Family Home Builder of the Year Small Volume (10 Homes or Fewer)

Destination Custom Homes

Single Family Home Builder of the Year Large Volume (11 Homes or More)

Carrington Homes

Lifetime Achievement Award

Charles Cullen