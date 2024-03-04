Kelowna's Fawdry Homes captures four Okanagan Housing Awards

Fawdry Homes was the big winner over the weekend during the 31st annual Okanagan Housing Awards.
The Kelowna company took home four of the 41 honours on Saturday night at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort, including the Excellence in Certified Home award for energy efficiency. It also captured three of the six excellence in single-family detached home awards.
The Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association holds the awards show annually to recognize the region’s best in home building, renovation and interior design.
Five companies captured two awards each, including Isabey Interiors, Align West Homes, Hannah Katey Interior Design, Norelco Cabinets and Little Building Solutions.
“The Okanagan Housing Awards spotlight the remarkable talent and dedication within our building, renovation and design industry,” CHBA-CO president Krista Paine said in a press release. “These awards celebrate the innovative and sustainable housing solutions that are shaping our region. This is a moment to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our members, recognizing their positive impact on the Okanagan's economy, environment, and overall quality of life.”
CHBA-CO also honoured Chuck Cullen with its lifetime achievement award. Cullen, who has been building homes in Kelowna since 1990, received a standing ovation from the 550 people in attendance.
“I have been given the opportunity to pass on any knowledge that I have attained in this career to the project co-ordinators I have worked with, the apprentices and the young people who wish to be apprentices in the hopes that this knowledge will perpetuate our industry for years to come,” Cullen said. “I want to dedicate this award, and this moment, to not only those who came before me, but also to those who are coming after me.”
There were a record number of entries this year, and they were judged by a panel of 22 experts from across the country.
This year’s winners:
Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home, $100K and Under)
Gibson Contracting, Okanagan Retreat
Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home, $100K and Over)
MATERIA Interior Design Studio, One Water Penthouse #2
Excellence in Primary Suite Design (New Home or Renovation)
Reico Construction, Sunset Boulevard
Excellence In Interior Design (New Home Under 3,000 sq. ft.)
Figura Design Inc., Lakeside Haven
Excellence In Interior Design (New Home Over 3,000 sq. ft.)
Ian Paine Construction and Design, Silverstar Alpine Escape
Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation Under 3,000 sq. ft.)
Blue Alice Design, Modern La Casa
Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation Over 3,000 sq. ft.)
Corinne Rephin and Tori Brich with Isabey Interiors, Moody Vintage
Excellence in Outdoor Living Space (New or Renovation)
H & H Custom Homes, The Butler Residence
Excellence in Decorating & Styling (New or Renovation Under $75K)
Align West Homes Ltd., Aspen Grove Visual Harmony
Excellence in Decorating & Styling (New Home or Renovation Over $75K)
Hannah Katey Interior Design Inc., Coastal Comfort Meets Modern Luxury
Excellence in Creating an Interior Feature/Innovation in a Home
Frame Custom Homes, Park Place Elevator
Excellence in Residential Building Design (Conceptual)
Hannah Katey Interior Design Inc., Orchard Oasis: Where Modern Luxury Meets Traditional
Excellence in Marketing
Millennial Developments Corp., Five Crossings
Excellence in Show Home ($750K and Under)
Dilworth Homes, The Kootenay at Kuipers Peak
Excellence in Show Home ($750K and Over)
Align West Homes Ltd., Aspen Grove Show Home
Excellence in Certified Home (Custom)
Fawdry Homes Ltd., Simple Green Efficiency
Excellence in Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design
NOvation Architecture Ltd., Bernie’s Supper Club and Cinema
Excellence in Residential Renovations ($500K and Under)
Little Building Solutions, City Cottage
Excellence in Residential Renovations ($500K to $1M)
Thomson Dwellings, Kensington Eclectic
Excellence in Residential Renovations ($1M and Over)
Jesse J Contracting, Contemporary Lakeside Luxury
Excellence in Kitchen Renovations ($100K and Under)
Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Entertainers Dream
Excellence in Kitchen Renovations ($100k and Over)
Norelco Cabinets, The Norcotts' Modern Mediterranean Renovation
Excellence in Bathroom Renovations
Norelco Cabinets, The Norcotts' Modern Mediterranean Renovation
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($500K to $750K)
Operon Homes, Okanagan Oasis
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($750K to $1M)
Fawdry Homes Ltd., Indoor Outdoor Harmony
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($1M to $1.5M)
Fawdry Homes Ltd., Traditional Eclectic
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($1.5M to $2M)
Hindbo Construction, So Good to Be Home
Excellence in Single Family Detached Home ($2M to $3M)
Fawdry Homes Ltd., Coastal Comfort Meets Modern Luxury
Excellence in Single Family Detached Homes ($3M and Over)
Frame Custom Homes, Endless View
Excellence in Semi-Detached or Town-Home Development
CRC Developments, Quail Landing
Excellence in Creating a Low-Rise Multi-Family Development
Innocept Development Corp., Cawston
Excellence in Mid-Rise or Mixed Use Development
Live Edge Okanagan Builders, 417 Cedar Ave.
Excellence in Urban Infill (Residential Property Re-Use)
Hauge Construction, Patterson Pad
Supplier of The Year
K2 Stone
Designer of the Year
Isabey Interiors
Residential Renovator of the Year
Little Building Solutions
Home of the Year
Lake Valley Homes, Sunset Project
Multi-Family Builder of the Year
CorWest Builders
Single Family Home Builder of the Year Small Volume (10 Homes or Fewer)
Destination Custom Homes
Single Family Home Builder of the Year Large Volume (11 Homes or More)
Carrington Homes
Lifetime Achievement Award
Charles Cullen