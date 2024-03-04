Suspicious fire guts three-plex on Bernard Avenue, destroys vehicles

Photo: Rob Gibson Fire gutted a three-plex at Bernard Avenue near Burtch Road early Monday.

Everyone got out safely before fire raced through a three-plex on Bernard Avenue early this morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Bernard Avenue at approximately 4:00 a.m. Monday, after reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, large flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the back of the building.

All occupants of the three-plex were confirmed to have safely escaped the building, but two vehicles parked nearby went up in flames.

The fire is suspicious in nature. Investigators will be sifting through the rubble for clues today.

Four engines, one rescue unit, one safety unit, a command unit, 21 KFD personnel as well as ambulances, RCMP and FortisBC all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.