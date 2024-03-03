Okanagan Screen Awards fill Kelowna Community Theatre

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking held the Okanagan Screen Awards inside the Kelowna Community Theatre Saturday, showcasing dozens of the best films shot and produced right here in the Okanagan.

There were approximately 75 films played throughout the second annual Okanagan Screen Awards.

“We’re showing) local short documentaries, local feature documentaries, we’re showing wedding videos, we’re showing music videos, we’re showing fashion videos and animation, as well as short films from across Canada,” said OSIF Secretary of the Board Kimberly Billinton.

With several films across a wide variety of genres, the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking says there were movies for everyone to enjoy across the day.

“I really think there’s something in every genre, something that everybody might like and I think that’s really special that it’s all in one place. And we introduce people to a whole bunch of different genres, so if you sit down for one, the one might be a thriller and the next one might be a tear-jerker and it’s a wave of emotions all day, but it’s fun to ride,” added Billinton.

Actor and director Cam Woodman who entered his horror film called Santa Slays tells Castanet the film industry has really taken off in the Okanagan in recent years.

“It’s kind of crazy because a few years ago you wouldn’t have expected that there’s a big film community in Kelowna, and now it’s definitely the thing where it’s grown. Like Kelowna is being established. For casting directors it’s being billed as Vancouver from the mid 90s, so the amount of films that are being made here, the amount of opportunities for film, it’s definitely something where each year this festival is going to grow and grow and grow, and keep being something that’s really fun to be at.”

Billinton adds, “You walk down the street and you see a movie being shot. However, it’s harder for independent filmmakers to get their films screened because they’re often lower budget and there’s just barriers to entry. And what we do here is we’re giving a platform for those filmmakers to have a voice in their own community and to showcase what they’ve been doing because they deserve the same recognition the big films get.”

The OSIF hopes to be back next year for the third year in a row, but until then, you can look forward to HorrorFest 2024 in October.