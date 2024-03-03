Man sentenced for role in 2019 Surrey killing lived in Kelowna

Photo: Glacier Media

A man who was recently sentenced for his role in a 2019 drug-debt killing in the Lower Mainland previously lived in the Central Okanagan.

Last week, 30-year-old Munroop Singh Hayer was handed a six-year jail sentence after he struck a plea deal with the Crown last spring. While he was initially charged with first-degree murder, Hayer pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the November 2019 killing of Andrew Baldwin in Surrey.

The Crown alleged Hayer was the leader of a criminal organization and had directed Jordan Bottomley to confront Baldwin over a drug debt, which ultimately resulted in Baldwin's death. Bottomley was sentenced to eight years for fatally stabbing Baldwin.

During the recent sentencing of Hayer, Justice Martha Devlin noted Hayer's connection to the Central Okanagan.

Hayer was born in Surrey in 1993 and grew up in the city. He began trafficking cannabis in the city, but moved up to working for a dial-a-dope operation, trafficking in cocaine and heroin.

But Hayer left his family's home around 2016 and moved to Kelowna. While Hayer was never convicted of any trafficking charges, Justice Devlin said Hayer continued to engage in drug trafficking up until his arrest in January 2020.

It's not clear if Mayer was still living in the Okanagan when the killing in Surrey occurred, but court records show he was given several Motor Vehicle Act tickets in Kelowna on Sept. 25, 2019, less than seven weeks before Baldwin was killed.

For about a year, Hayer owned and operated a car detailing company in West Kelowna and he was also involved in the construction of a house in West Kelowna, which was funded by his father. But Justice Devlin did not say what years Hayer's West Kelowna business activities took place in.

The Crown had sought a sentence of 12 years for Hayer, emphasizing the fact that Hayer had spent several months leading up to Baldwin's death threatening him over the drug debt. Hayer's defence, meanwhile, had argued for a five-year sentence.