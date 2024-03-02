Kelowna's Decisive Dividend Corporation leads TSX Venture Top 50 List

Photo: Contributed Jeff Schellenberg

A Kelowna company that buys and sells manufacturing companies is feeling the love.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, which is located at 1855 Kirschner Road, was recently named the No. 1 company on the 2024 TSX Venture Top 50 List in the diversified industries category.

It was No. 4 on the list in 2023.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the second straight year in the TSX Venture 50 ranking, out of 1,665 issuers listed on the TSXV, and even more proud to have finished first in the diversified industries category in 2024,” CEO Jeff Schellenberg said in a press release.

“This ranking culminates a very successful year at Decisive, during which we acquired four new portfolio businesses, achieved record operating results, strengthened our balance sheet, and delivered two increases in our monthly dividend.”

Decisive Dividend Corporation is an acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in manufacturing. The business seeks to be the choice for exiting legacy-minded business owners. It then supports the long-term success of the businesses acquired, attempting to create sustainable and growing shareholder returns.