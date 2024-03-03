Central Okanagan Foundation taps into business community for six new directors

Central Okanagan Foundation has added six professionals to its 11-member board of directors.
The foundation, which was created in 1977 and has distributed more than $30 million in grants, has welcomed the following six members to its board:
• Mark Brade, Pushor Mitchell
• Andrew Greer, PURPPL
• Daryl Hooley, KPMG
• Kim Logan, consultant
• Anita Parker, entrepreneur
• Doug Rankmore, retired non-profit executive
They join the five returning members of the board: chairperson Dustyn Baulkham, Karen Hill, Graham Moir, Marni Adams and Kim Inglis.
“Each new member brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that is vital for our continues growth and commitment to the community,” Baulkham said in a press release. “Their collective expertise will undoubtedly propel us forward in our mission.”