Central Okanagan Foundation taps into business community for six new directors

Photo: Contributed (Clockwise, from top left): Mark Brade, Andrew Greer, Daryl Hooley and Doug Rankmore are four of the new additions.

Central Okanagan Foundation has added six professionals to its 11-member board of directors.

The foundation, which was created in 1977 and has distributed more than $30 million in grants, has welcomed the following six members to its board:

• Mark Brade, Pushor Mitchell

• Andrew Greer, PURPPL

• Daryl Hooley, KPMG

• Kim Logan, consultant

• Anita Parker, entrepreneur

• Doug Rankmore, retired non-profit executive

They join the five returning members of the board: chairperson Dustyn Baulkham, Karen Hill, Graham Moir, Marni Adams and Kim Inglis.

“Each new member brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that is vital for our continues growth and commitment to the community,” Baulkham said in a press release. “Their collective expertise will undoubtedly propel us forward in our mission.”