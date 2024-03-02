Kelowna's Avant Brands sets several financial records during 2023 fiscal year

Photo: Avant Brands

A Kelowna cannabis company continues to go in the right direction.

Avant Brands on Thursday announced several records it achieved during the 2023 fiscal year, including gross revenue, cash flow from operations and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Gross revenues climbed to $30.2 million, a 33% increase from the previous year, operations cash flow surged by 256% to $5.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA hit a new high of $4.4 million, up 132% compared to 2022.

Overall, the company produced a net loss of $1.5 million, but that is much improved over its $8.5 million loss during the 2022 fiscal year.

“We’re thrilled by the remarkable growth across all key financial metrics during fiscal year 2023, showcasing our dedication to strategic excellence and operational efficiency,” Avant Brands founder and CEO Norton Singhavon said in a press release.

“The successful integration of the Flowr Group Okanagan sets the stage for even greater success in fiscal year 2024 and beyond, bolstering our expansion efforts and strengthening our position at a global scale.

“Additionally, the two strategic acquisitions we made during the fiscal year 2023 underscores our commitment to long-term success and maximizing shareholder value in a dynamic market.”

The acquisition of Flowr Group Okanagan has been a big development for the company, positioning Avant for further growth. The company’s expansion in global distribution channels, with a 78% increase, and the buyout of 3PL Ventures indicate its strategic advancements and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.