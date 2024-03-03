UBCO faculty of management kicking off Indigenous Business Speaker Series

Photo: UBCO

UBC Okanagan’s faculty of management is launching an Indigenous Business Speaker Series, the first of which will be held next week.

The series encourages students, faculty, staff and members of the community to learn from and engage with local Indigenous leaders.

The first speaker will be Ntityix Development Corporation chief executive officer Mic Werstuik, who will discuss leading, managing and organizing on Tuesday, March 5 at UBCO’s University Centre Ballroom. Werstuik has served on the Westbank First Nation executive team since 2021 and has been actively involved in the progress and accomplishments of WFN and its corporate entities.

“Our Indigenous Business Speaker Series serves as a vital step along the path to foster truth, understanding, dialogue and action to reconciliation,” faculty of management dean pro term Dr. Sandy Hilton said in a press release.

“The series aims to honour and share the invaluable contributions and experiences of Indigenous peoples in business, leadership and governance.”

The event on Tuesday begins at 2:30 p.m. with Werstuik’s keynote address. Following his address and after a short break, attendees are welcome to participate in a facilitated group discussion moderated by Krystal Withakay.

The event is free and open to the public, but you are asked to register here.