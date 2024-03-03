Company called skiKrumb donates tech to classes and groups that hit slopes

Photo: Contributed

New technology that keeps track of children on ski hills has proven quite popular in its first winter of operation, and the company that makes it is already giving back.

SkiKrumb provides custom-made GPS trackers that are used at both Big White Ski Resort and Apex Mountain Resort to track the locations of youth and children skiers. It has a long-lasting battery and works in areas without cell service. It provides location updates every 10 seconds, as well as daily video replays, including highlights from the runs you’ve skied throughout the day.

Keith MacIntyre, who founded skiKrumb and serves as its CEO, decided to give back to schools and local groups this winter to make life a little easier for teachers and chaperones from Kelowna Christian School, Penticton's Holy Cross School and Elevation Outdoors.

“We’ve perfected our group tracking features and have donated skiKrumb to schools and local groups to help make their fun day stress free,” MacIntyre said in a press release. “We get the kids set up as they are being dropped off in the morning for the trip, and the teachers can see all of the kids updating live on the map every 10 seconds.

“The school trips we did had a few children late getting back, some as long as 30 minutes, but we knew where they were and that they were safe. It’s my hope that skiKrumb helps more young people try out the sport we all love so much.”

Kelowna Christian School middle teacher Lisa Gossen said the technology worked wonderfully when her class visited Big White on Feb. 15.

“It gave both teachers and parents peace of mind that if a student got separated from their group we could direct a teacher supervisor to check on them,” Gossen said. “We are so grateful that we worked with skiKrumb to help keep us safe.”

The skiKrumb devices can now be used for mountain biking and hiking as well. The company is working with local communities to install skiKrumb infrastructure to be available on trails throughout the Okanagan. As a result, it is now offering skiKrumbs for purchase for $175, which will include an all-resort subscription to the end of the 2024-25 season.

More information about skiKrumb can be found on its website here.