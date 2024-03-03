Okanagan College to host open house events across the region

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College is planning an open house series this month.

Events will be taking place in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to welcome future students to our campuses this fall. Events like these are an excellent way to explore and experience OC first-hand, to get your questions answered, and to learn about programs, pathways and supports available to students," said OC vice president Dr. Samantha Lenci.

During each open house the college will be open to the public for anyone who is curious about programs and courses.

Applications for the 2024-25 school year are now open and students looking to begin sooner have the option to explore a number of courses and programs that begin in the first half of 2024.

The events will give people a chance to hear from professors and instructors about the College’s various portfolios, which boast more than 150 programs spanning arts, business, continuing studies, health and social development, science and technology, food wine and tourism, and trades and apprenticeship.

“This event shines a light on the many options students have at the College. Our open house introduces students and families to the ways we will welcome them, work with them and support them through their post-secondary experience and into careers,” said Dean of community engagement and careers Alison Gibson.

Here's a list of the upcoming open house events across the Okanagan: