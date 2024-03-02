Packages stolen from front step in Upper Mission seconds after delivered

A porch bandit swooped in to steal some packages this week just seconds after one of boxes was delivered.

A family that lives in the Ironhorse area of the Upper Mission, across from Chute Lake Elementary, says they got a notification from their Vivint doorbell camera advising them that a package had been delivered at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday, February 29. However, when they went to grab it, it was gone.

The homeowners, who have asked that their names not be disclosed, quickly went through their CCTV footage to find out what happened. That’s when they saw a man walk up and take the just delivered order and another package that was sitting on their porch.

At the same time, a neighbour, who lives across the street, called to say they saw someone take the boxes. The couple suspects the man must have been following the delivery driver, because it happened so fast and he was nowhere in sight by the time they got to the door.

A newer, blue Hyundai car was spotted in the area at the time of the thefts and may be associated to the suspect. The homeowners contacted delivery company Intelcom to warn them that someone might have been following one of their drivers.

One of the stolen packages contained pink lemonade Biosteel, while the other contained Little Burgundy Boston Clogs that the couple’s daughter had saved up her own money to buy. The lost items are valued at about $300.

The suspect was wearing a dark blue or black Champion hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and a light coloured baseball cap, which he wore backwards.

The theft has been reported to the Kelowna RCMP. Anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and cite file #2024-10773.